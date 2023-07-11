ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,437. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

