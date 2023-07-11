ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.21. 423,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

