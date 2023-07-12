14,959 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 35,154,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,292,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

