17,275 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

SKX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 474,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,576. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

