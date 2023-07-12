21,020 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,020 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 1,679,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,582. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

