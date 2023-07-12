2,399 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by ESG Planning

ESG Planning acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

