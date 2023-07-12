256,759 Shares in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 2.10% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUDM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

BATS NUDM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,781 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

