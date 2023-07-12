28,629 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

