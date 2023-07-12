29,501 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WGO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 60,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

