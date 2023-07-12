3,013 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 56,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 512,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,558. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

