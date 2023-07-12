3,265 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $317,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,641.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

