3,487 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. 38,051,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,064,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

