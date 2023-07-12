38,535 Shares in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 282,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,475. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

