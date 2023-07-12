3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Down 1.6%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

3i Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

