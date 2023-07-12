3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

