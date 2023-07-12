41,462 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,406. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.