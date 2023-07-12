6,298 Shares in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.23% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EVX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $161.60. 17,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $125.62 and a 52-week high of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

