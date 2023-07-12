6,491 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.95. The stock had a trading volume of 103,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,772. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $215.11 and a one year high of $356.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

