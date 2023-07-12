67,001 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Elastic makes up approximately 2.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. 776,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,464. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

