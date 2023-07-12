ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.42 million and $231.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,850.30 or 0.99929007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002425 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $693.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.