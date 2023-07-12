abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 64,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 61,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

