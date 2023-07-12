abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

abrdn Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

