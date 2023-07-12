Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $54.03 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and $5.88 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

