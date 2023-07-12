Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.59 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70. The company has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

