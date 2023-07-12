AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

