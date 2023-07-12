ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of ACI Worldwide worth $51,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 530,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

