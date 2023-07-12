Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. 9,582,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 7,514,020 shares.The stock last traded at $89.93 and had previously closed at $90.99.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $880,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

