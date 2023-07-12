Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 0.2%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.28 ($9.10) and last traded at €8.36 ($9.19). 8,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.38 ($9.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.98. The company has a market cap of $906.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.50.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in or on the outskirts of large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

