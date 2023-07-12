Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.