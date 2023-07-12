Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $131,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $49,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. 23,481,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

