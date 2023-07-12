Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $109.88 and last traded at $110.98. 17,292,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,054,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

