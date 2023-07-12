Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AVK opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $312,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

