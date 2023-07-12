Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.71

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.71, but opened at $40.30. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 328,536 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $8,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

