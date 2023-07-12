Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.30

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 84013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.
Airbus Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.3572 dividend. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.