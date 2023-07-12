Allakos Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Allakos Price Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Allakos has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allakos by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.