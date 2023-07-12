Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 1069701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock worth $29,152,855. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

