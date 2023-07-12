AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.12. AlTi Global shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 12,092 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.