AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.12. AlTi Global shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 12,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

