Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

