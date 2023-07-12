Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.