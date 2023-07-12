Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

