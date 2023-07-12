Amgen Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $1,378.11 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78999575 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,270.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

