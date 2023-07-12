Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.61

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $85.44, with a volume of 240099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 801.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 232.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

