Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 14,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,738. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

