Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 6%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.59. 533,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 962,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.00.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,055.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

