Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $215.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BCS cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

