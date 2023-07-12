Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
