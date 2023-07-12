Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

