Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $45.21

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

