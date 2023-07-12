Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $72.00

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

