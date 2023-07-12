Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $31.20

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,235.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,825. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

