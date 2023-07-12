Analysts Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) PT at $15.35

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of -243.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,199.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

